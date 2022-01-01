Paninis in Maplewood
Maplewood restaurants that serve paninis
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
mapleleaf diner
165 maplewood ave, maplewood
|cuban panini
|$12.95
grilled ham,roasted pork,with swiss cheese,pickels mustard,served with waffel fries
|paesano panini
|$12.95
grilled chicken,portobella mush,rst peppers,mozzarella with pesto mayo, waffel fries
|vegetable panini
|$10.95
assorted grilled vegtabels with pesto mayo and mozzarella served with waffel fries
FRENCH FRIES
Coda Kitchen & Bar
177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Cuban Panini
|$15.00
Slow roasted pork, house cured ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard
