Patty melts in
Maplewood
/
Maplewood
/
Patty Melts
Maplewood restaurants that serve patty melts
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spot DIner - 165 maplewood ave maplewood nj
165 maplewood ave, maplewood
Avg 4.2
(176 reviews)
Patty Melt
$12.00
More about Spot DIner - 165 maplewood ave maplewood nj
FRENCH FRIES
St James's Gate Public House
167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
Avg 3
(148 reviews)
Patty Melt
$15.00
More about St James's Gate Public House
