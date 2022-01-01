Turkey burgers in Maplewood
Maplewood restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about mapleleaf diner
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
mapleleaf diner
165 maplewood ave, maplewood
|turkey burger DLX
|$12.90
SERVED WITH FF LET,TOM
More about St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
FRENCH FRIES
St James's Gate Publick House - Maplewood
167 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
House-made 8 oz. grilled turkey burger
More about Coda Kitchen & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Coda Kitchen & Bar
177 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Above served with choice of 3: cheddar, Swiss, blue, goat, mushrooms, sauteed onions, jalapenos, or bacon
|Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Choice of three: cheddar, Swiss, blue cheese, goat cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, sauteed onions, bacon, avocado
Choose only one, sub salad (salad instead of potato), fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries