Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

American Pale Ale - 5.6% ABV - A light and easy drinking West Coast style pale ale brewed with british pale malt, wheat and a dash of honey malt. The full flavor grain bill balances the soft bitterness from Mosaic, El Dorado and Sabro hops. The cherry on top of this fruit salad is the yeast, we used an experimental thiol boosting (west coast) yeast from our friends at Omega Yeast Labs, which brings out major tropical notes through fermentation. The end-result is an insane mix of passionfruit, guava, tree sap, tangerine, grapefruit pith and citrus punch.

