Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

Your favorite neighborhood bar that happens to also be your favorite brewery's tap room!

2717 N Maplewood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (186 reviews)

Big Pulpy 16oz 4pk$17.99
DDH DIPA - 8% ABV - Double Dry hopped IPA with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops. This DIPA drinks like juice with insane amounts of hop aroma and flavor. Expect tropical notes of mango and pineapple with hints of dankness. Drink it!
Lounge R&D IPA No. 1 16oz 4pk$10.99
India Pale Ale - 6.6%ABV - The Lounge R&D IPA series is a new take on our small batch experiments with different hop and malt combinations. The first of this series is an India Pale Ale brewed with Crystal, Citra, Simcoe Cryo & Columbus hops from First Employee Ever/Host of Tankin' It Easy, Adam Smith.
Sidewalk Surfer 16oz 4pk$15.99
Double IPA - 8% ABV - West Coast style IPA brewed with hand selected Strata, Mosaic, and Chinook hops. Super Peachy, resinous, and tropical!
The Sound 16oz 4pk$10.99
West Coast IPA - 6.5% ABV - A West Coast style IPA hopped with Simcoe, Centennial and Chinook. This IPA is bright and citrusy with hints of pine and resin.
Sneakerbeast 16oz 4pk$9.99
American Pale Ale - 5.6% ABV - A light and easy drinking West Coast style pale ale brewed with british pale malt, wheat and a dash of honey malt. The full flavor grain bill balances the soft bitterness from Mosaic, El Dorado and Sabro hops. The cherry on top of this fruit salad is the yeast, we used an experimental thiol boosting (west coast) yeast from our friends at Omega Yeast Labs, which brings out major tropical notes through fermentation. The end-result is an insane mix of passionfruit, guava, tree sap, tangerine, grapefruit pith and citrus punch.
Brainwreck 16oz 4pk$15.99
IPA - 7 % ABV- A hazy IPA brewed and double dry hopped with Mosaic, Sabro, Idaho 7 and Motueka hops. It's tropical with notes of pineapple, citrus punch and heavy dank undertones.
Mosaic Juice Pants 16oz 4pk$14.99
DDH IPA - 7% ABV - We took one of the key hops (and one of our favorites) from Juice Pants, and decided to release a variant using only Mosaic...and lots of it. Showcasing Mosaic hops and Mosaic cryo, this complex and tropically pungent juice bomb is exploding with notes of mango and hints of pine needle covered-passionfruit.
Daggertooth 16oz 4pk$10.99
Black IPA - 6.5% ABV - A balanced IPA that looks like a stout but still drinks like an IPA. The malt is darkened using roasted black malt that is debittered by removing the husk prior to the roasting process. We then hop this one with a more traditional schedule of Columbus cryo, Citra, and El Dorado hops.
Cashmere Pulaski 16oz 4pk$9.99
This variation on our dearest Pilsner is brewed annually for our Pulaski Day celebrations. Cashmere Pulaski is brewed with Warrior & Tettnanger on the hot side, and dry-hopped with Cashmere & Czech Saaz hops.Cold lagered for optimal quaffibilty. 5.1%
Giallo 16oz 4pk$11.99
Wheated Imperial Stout - 10.5% ABV - Our modern interpretation of a classic Imperial Stout. Wheat is added for body and creaminess which plays perfectly off the rich and intense notes of dark chocolate and hints of plum and fig.
Location

2717 N Maplewood Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
