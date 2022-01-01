Go
Maquet's Rail House

GRILL

221 Court St • $$

Avg 4.5 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

Tenderloin$9.00
Hand-cut and breaded pork loin, Choice of full or half.
Rail House Burger
Our flagship burger! Topped with pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, haystack onion rings and bacon.
Smokehouse Wrap$10.49
One of our most popular items. Chicken or beef, pepperjack cheease, BBQ sauce, haystack onion, bacon.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
Grilled chicken, white American, bacon and ranch dressing. Also available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1
SIDE Ranch$0.50
Philly$9.99
Steak or chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, white American. Served on toasted hoagie. Also available as a wrap.
French Fries$2.99
Frisco Melt$9.49
One of our biggest sellers! (2) 1/4# patties topped with white American, house-made Frisco sauce, served on sourdough bread.
Wings - Boneless$10.99
Approximately 1 pound of our fresh hand-cut boneless chicken breast, hand battered and deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce (cannot toss in more than one sauce)
Sweet Potato Fries$3.25
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

221 Court St

Pekin IL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

