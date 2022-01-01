Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos
Take-out and Dine-In available. We are open 7 days a week. For custom catering packages, please email mardtsa@gmail.com
201 E 4th St #137
Santa Ana CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
