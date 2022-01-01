Go
Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

Take-out and Dine-In available. We are open 7 days a week. For custom catering packages, please email mardtsa@gmail.com

201 E 4th St #137

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki$11.39
Chicken teriyaki, topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of side.
Coconut Shrimp Taco$4.98
Coconut shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, and wasabi dressing all in a 6 inch corn tortilla
Tofu Teriyaki$10.89
Tofu teriyaki, topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of side.
MAR Bowl$14.42
Traditional poke, with, crab, avocado, cucumber, furikake. Served with your choice of base.
All-In-Bowl$15.24
Traditional poke, crunchy shrimp, fried calamari, crab, mango, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, and teriyaki. Served with your choice of base.
Ribeye Steak Teriyaki$14.03
Thinly sliced, grilled ribeye steak teriyaki, topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. Served with your choice of side.
Vegan Poke Bowl$11.85
Tofu Poke with house made poke sauce, garlic, ginger, green onion, maui onion, sesame seeds, avocado, cucumber, mango and furikake. Served with your choice of base.
Rainbow Bowl$14.42
Ahi, Salmon, and Shrimp with avocado, crab, cucumber, sesame seeds, and ginger. Poke sauce served on side. Served with your choice of base.
Spicy Cali Bowl$14.42
Spicy Soy Poke with crab, avocado, and cucumber, topped with serrano chiles, panko, spicy mayo, and teriyaki. Served with your choice of base.
Location

Santa Ana CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
