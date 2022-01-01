Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant

Cedars Cafe & Tiki Bar

Cedars Bar & Grill continued to flourish, and in 2012 was purchased by RVA, Resort Vacations in addition to all aspects of the Cedars Tennis Resort & Club grounds. In 2012, Cedars proudly announced our very own local foodie Hal Christensen as being named Managing Partner of the Grill. The Grill was then renamed Cedars Café & Tiki Bar in keeping with the new menu offerings, which focus on locally grown selections with a gourmet flair that the Christensen family is famous for. The Café is conveniently located in the Northern section of our clubhouse with an intimate indoor setting, outdoor veranda, and poolside Tiki dining selections. Cedars is proud to offer some of the tastiest cuisine on the island of Longboat Key; all within the secluded grounds of our Club.

