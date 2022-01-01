Go
Marabella Washington

610 Carolina Avenue

Popular Items

Baked Ziti$15.50
Fettuccini Alfredo (D)$15.50
Mediterranean Dinner Salad$10.25
Cheese & Bacon Fries$6.50
Sausage Roll$7.90
Sweet sausage, green peppers, onions & mozzarella 
GrandMa$17.35
Thin crust pan pizza, tomato sauce, fresh & smoked mozzarella 
Stromboli$7.90
Sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella 
Pepsi Fountain Drink$2.00
Spaghetti (D) w/ Meatballs$15.85
Veggie
Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & tomato sauce 
Location

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
