Go
Marble City Ale House image
Bars & Lounges

Marble City Ale House

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

24 Reviews

108 Jack Dance St

Knoxville, TN 37919

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

108 Jack Dance St, Knoxville TN 37919

Directions

Nearby restaurants

K Brew - West Hills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

No reviews yet

Customers can expect Big Kahuna Wings to be THE standard for dry-rub wings and uniquely seasoned, fresh to order food, and to deliver a uniquely comfortable dining experience focused on bringing quality food and family and friends together just like at home

Sticky Rice Cafe

No reviews yet

Sticky Rice Cafe: serving delicious, traditional Lao family recipes; handmade with healthy, fresh ingredients.

The Tomato Head

No reviews yet

7240 Kingston Pike in the Gallery Shopping Center

Marble City Ale House

orange star5.0 • 24 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston