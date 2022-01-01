Go
Toast

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar is an upscale restaurant in downtown Cleveland. Available for celebrations, private parties, weddings, and fine dining any time. Upscale chophouse for steaks, seafood & cocktails in an opulent historic bank building.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

623 Euclid Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (1615 reviews)

Popular Items

Sixty South Salmon$36.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Buffet
Takeout

Location

623 Euclid Ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Corner Alley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Let's Talk!

No reviews yet

Let's Talk is a fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and take-away café with a full service tapa happy hour bar.

NEW - House of Creole

No reviews yet

A Louisiana Creole restaurant creating unique dishes and craft cocktails inspired by the diverse culture and creole cookery of New Orleans

RED the Steakhouse

No reviews yet

RED Downtown
417 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston