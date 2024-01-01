Marble Slab Creamery - C048 Langley Crossing - C048 Langley Crossing BC
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
Unit 305 6339 200 Street, Langey BC V2Y 1A2
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill - Blaine, WA
No Reviews
429 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurant