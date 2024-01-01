Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Marble Slab Creamery - C093 - Kildonan (Winnipeg, MB)
Main picView gallery

Marble Slab Creamery - C093 - Kildonan (Winnipeg, MB)

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8815 Regent Ave W#810

Winnipeg, MB R2C5C6

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

8815 Regent Ave W#810, Winnipeg MB R2C5C6

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Niakwa Pizza (Pembina) - 1064 Pembina Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1064 Pembina Highway Winnipeg, CN R3T 1Z8
View restaurantnext
Joey's - Regent Avenue -
orange starNo Reviews
1615 Regent Ave W Winnipeg, CN R2C 5C6
View restaurantnext
Bethania Personal Care - 1045 Concordia Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1045 Concordia Avenue Winnipeg, CN R2K 3S7
View restaurantnext
Raes Restaurant - 9-925 Headmaster Row
orange starNo Reviews
9-925 Headmaster Row Winnipeg, CN R2G 4J4
View restaurantnext
Marble Slab Creamery - C044 - St. Vital (Winnipeg, MB)
orange starNo Reviews
851 Dakota St untit B Winnipeg, CN R2M5M3
View restaurantnext
Tommy’s Pizzeria - 842 Corydon Ave
orange starNo Reviews
842 Corydon Ave Winnipeg, CN R3M 0Y4
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Marble Slab Creamery - C093 - Kildonan (Winnipeg, MB)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston