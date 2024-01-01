Marble Slab Creamery - C116 Vernon Fruit Union Plaza - C116 Vernon Fruit Union Plaza BC
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3101 HWY6 Unit 105B, Vernon CN V1T 9H6
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink - 200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue
No Reviews
200 - 1615 Dickson Avenue Kelowna, CN V1Y 0B1
View restaurant
Chilango Modern Mexican by El Taquero - 520 Bernard Avenue
No Reviews
520 Bernard Avenue Kelowna, CN V1Y 6P1
View restaurant