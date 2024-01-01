Marble Slab Creamery - C210 - Fairway (Kitchener, ON)
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
385 FAIRWAY ROAD SOUTH UNIT 8, KITCHENENER CN N2C 2N9
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kismet Restaurant - 160 University Avenue West Unit 20
No Reviews
160 University Avenue West Waterloo, CN N2L 3E9
View restaurant
Marble Slab Creamery - C128 Kitchner - C128 - Williamsburg (Kitchener, ON)
No Reviews
1170 FISCHER HALLMAN ROAD , UNIT 250 KITCHENER, CN N2E3Z3
View restaurant
The Rich Uncle Tavern - The Rich Uncle Tavern
No Reviews
45 King Street West Kitchener, CN N2G 1A1
View restaurant
odd duck | wine & provisions - 93 Ontario Street South
No Reviews
93 Ontario Street South Kitchener, CN N2G 1X5
View restaurant