Burritos in Marblehead

Marblehead restaurants
Marblehead restaurants that serve burritos

Eat Well Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Eat Well Kitchen

12 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (68 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quinoa Burrito$10.00
roasted chicken, quinoa, pico de gallo, aged cheddar, avocado, jalapeno, paleo ranch dressing
Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa$14.00
quinoa, black beans, veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of aged cheddar & housemade tomatillo salsa
Chicken & Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa$16.00
roast chicken with black beans, quinoa & veggies wrapped in flour tortillas with a side of aged cheddar & tomatillo salsa
More about Eat Well Kitchen
Tower School Lunch Program image

 

Tower School Lunch Program

75 W Shore Dr, Marblehead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$6.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, black beans, 3 cheese blend (served with green beans)
More about Tower School Lunch Program
Restaurant banner

 

Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead

87 Pleasant St, Marblehead

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BYO Burrito$8.00
Build your burrito exactly how you want it.
More about Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead

