Burritos in Marblehead
Marblehead restaurants that serve burritos
More about Eat Well Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Eat Well Kitchen
12 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead
|Chicken Quinoa Burrito
|$10.00
roasted chicken, quinoa, pico de gallo, aged cheddar, avocado, jalapeno, paleo ranch dressing
|Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa
|$14.00
quinoa, black beans, veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of aged cheddar & housemade tomatillo salsa
|Chicken & Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa
|$16.00
roast chicken with black beans, quinoa & veggies wrapped in flour tortillas with a side of aged cheddar & tomatillo salsa
More about Tower School Lunch Program
Tower School Lunch Program
75 W Shore Dr, Marblehead
|Burrito
|$6.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, black beans, 3 cheese blend (served with green beans)