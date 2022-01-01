Noodle soup in Marblehead
Soall Viet Kitchen
10 Bessom Street Unit 9, Marblehead
|SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
One of the most traditional dishes on our menu. This rice noodle soup is made with beef broth that is fragrant with spice, lemongrass and shrimp paste. Gluten free.
|CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
Homemade chicken broth flavored with curry along with potatoes & carrots. Served with vermicelli rice noodles. Gluten free.