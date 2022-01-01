Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Marblehead

Marblehead restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

10 Bessom Street Unit 9, Marblehead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP$15.00
One of the most traditional dishes on our menu. This rice noodle soup is made with beef broth that is fragrant with spice, lemongrass and shrimp paste. Gluten free.
CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$15.00
Homemade chicken broth flavored with curry along with potatoes & carrots. Served with vermicelli rice noodles. Gluten free.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Tower School Lunch Program image

 

Tower School Lunch Program

75 W Shore Dr, Marblehead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
House-made chicken stock loaded with vegetables, chicken and orzo pasta
More about Tower School Lunch Program

