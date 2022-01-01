Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Marblehead

Marblehead restaurants
Marblehead restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tower School Lunch Program image

 

Tower School Lunch Program

75 W Shore Dr, Marblehead

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Toasted tortilla with 3 cheese blend (served with a side salad and potato chips)
More about Tower School Lunch Program
Restaurant banner

 

Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead

87 Pleasant St, Marblehead

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Sour Cream on Side
Quesadilla$7.00
Cheddar jack, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, sour cream
Vegan Quesadilla$8.00
Vegan cheddar cheese, roasted sweet potato, herbs, pico de gallo, guacamole
More about Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead

