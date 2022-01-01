Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Marblehead

Marblehead restaurants
Marblehead restaurants that serve rice noodles

Eat Well Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Eat Well Kitchen

12 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (68 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Peanut Brown Rice Noodles$8.00
gf brown rice noodles, red pepper, zucchini, and carrots tossed in a light spicy peanut sauce. *contains nuts*
More about Eat Well Kitchen
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS image

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

10 Bessom Street Unit 9, Marblehead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VERMICELLI RICE NOODLES$2.00
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS$18.00
Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen

