Rice noodles in Marblehead
Marblehead restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Eat Well Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Eat Well Kitchen
12 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead
|Spicy Peanut Brown Rice Noodles
|$8.00
gf brown rice noodles, red pepper, zucchini, and carrots tossed in a light spicy peanut sauce. *contains nuts*
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Soall Viet Kitchen
10 Bessom Street Unit 9, Marblehead
|VERMICELLI RICE NOODLES
|$2.00
|RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS
|$18.00
Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.