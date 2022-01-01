Go
Toast

MARCATO by Olivers

Come in and enjoy!

3 Symphony Circle

No reviews yet

Location

3 Symphony Circle

Buffalo NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Allentown Pizza

No reviews yet

Allentown is a family owned and operated local pizzeria located on the corner of Elmwood Ave. and Allen St. Our family recipe is unlike anyone else's. Serving pizza to salads to subs with daily specials available. Make sure to text us to receive deals!
We serve meat eaters, vegan and vegetarians! We have meals for everyone. We have hand tossed pizza, crispy chicken wings and hot subs. We offer specials on Wednesday nights for you and your family.
We also have mini, family and party pak items which includes one of our signature pizzas with flavored wings of choice. Our dough is made fresh daily with no added chemicals or preservatives.

Chris NY Sandwich Co

No reviews yet

Generous servings made with the freshest bread and quality ingredients

Billy Club

No reviews yet

The debut venture of Dan Hagen and Jake Strawser, Billy Club is a completely scratch-made, farm to table restaurant situated in the heart of Buffalo’s historic Allentown district. The menu of inspired and comforting New American fare by Chef Ian Wortham is complemented by an impressive selection of whiskey, craft cocktails, wine and beer.

Jim's SteakOut

No reviews yet

-

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston