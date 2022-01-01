Marcellus restaurants you'll love
Must-try Marcellus restaurants
More about The Joint of Rainbow Farms
The Joint of Rainbow Farms
109 W Main St, Marcellus
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
Build your own slamwhice the way you want it your choice of cheese and meat regular monster or in a wrap the choice is yours.
|Lou lou
Tender smoked sliced Turkey breast, pepper Jack cheese then double up on the sauce mayo and come back sauce.
|URKEL
Our ultimate grill cheese! Piling this with 3x more then normal melty goodies. choose your Choice of any of our fresh cheeses
More about Amy's Fabulous Diner
Amy's Fabulous Diner
591 W Main, Marcellus
|Popular items
|Build a Burger
|$7.50
6 oz burger, Pick your cheese, condiments and sides.. yum
|Full Marcellus Mix
|$12.00
2 scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with
toast of your choice.
|Amy's Hay Stack
|$9.60
Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon
More about Scotts Pig Roast
Scotts Pig Roast
92030 27 1/2 St, Marcellus