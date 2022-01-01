Marcellus restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The joint of rainbow farms image

 

The Joint of Rainbow Farms

109 W Main St, Marcellus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own
Build your own slamwhice the way you want it your choice of cheese and meat regular monster or in a wrap the choice is yours.
Lou lou
Tender smoked sliced Turkey breast, pepper Jack cheese then double up on the sauce mayo and come back sauce.
URKEL
Our ultimate grill cheese! Piling this with 3x more then normal melty goodies. choose your Choice of any of our fresh cheeses
More about The Joint of Rainbow Farms
Amy's Fabulous Diner image

 

Amy's Fabulous Diner

591 W Main, Marcellus

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build a Burger$7.50
6 oz burger, Pick your cheese, condiments and sides.. yum
Full Marcellus Mix$12.00
2 scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with
toast of your choice.
Amy's Hay Stack$9.60
Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon
More about Amy's Fabulous Diner
Scotts Pig Roast image

 

Scotts Pig Roast

92030 27 1/2 St, Marcellus

No reviews yet
More about Scotts Pig Roast

