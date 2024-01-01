Burritos in Marcellus
Marcellus restaurants that serve burritos
Wakey Jakes
591 W Main Street, Marcellus
|BYO Burrito
|$8.00
2 scrambled eggs, your choice meat, sour cream, salsa & cheddar wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell
Amy's Fabulous Diner
591 W Main, Marcellus
|Smothered 1 meat breakfast burrito
|$7.50
|Wet beef burrito
|$11.50
Beef wet burrito with chips &salsa. side of sour cream
|Veggie burrito
|$5.40
2 scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers , green olives, tomato, jalapeno, cheddar cheese Sour Cream and salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell