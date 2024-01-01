Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Marcellus

Marcellus restaurants
Marcellus restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Wakey Jakes

591 W Main Street, Marcellus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$7.00
Egg, cheese and your choice of meat on a croissant
More about Wakey Jakes
Amy's Fabulous Diner

591 W Main, Marcellus

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich W/ Cup Soup Or Chili$8.00
Egg Sandwich$4.80
More about Amy's Fabulous Diner

