Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Marcellus
/
Marcellus
/
Tacos
Marcellus restaurants that serve tacos
Wakey Jakes
591 W Main Street, Marcellus
No reviews yet
Wakey's Tacos
$14.00
3 crispy tortilla shells filled with your choice of meat, cheese and egg your way
Choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo
More about Wakey Jakes
Amy's Fabulous Diner
591 W Main, Marcellus
Avg 4.6
(226 reviews)
Taco salad
$12.00
More about Amy's Fabulous Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Marcellus
Egg Sandwiches
Pancakes
Burritos
Mushroom Burgers
More near Marcellus to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Granger
No reviews yet
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(736 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(496 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(489 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1308 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston