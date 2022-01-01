If you haven't had Bérêche yet, get on it! Raphael and Vincent are rockstars in the northern Montagne de Reims, growing all three major varieties with zero herbicides or pesticides. These are champagnes with tremendous depth of flavor - old vines! barrel fermentation!. But depth with tension is what makes these wines truly inspiring, thanks to the unique signature of their north-facing vineyards. Always rich, but with an electric mineral core.

