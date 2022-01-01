Go
March

Hand-picked, pristinely-stored wines from the Cellar at March.
Food must be purchased with Wines to-go, so please select a snack from the menu!

1624 Westheimer Rd • $$$$

Avg 5 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Bérêche & Fils Brut "Réserve" NV$72.00
If you haven't had Bérêche yet, get on it! Raphael and Vincent are rockstars in the northern Montagne de Reims, growing all three major varieties with zero herbicides or pesticides. These are champagnes with tremendous depth of flavor - old vines! barrel fermentation!. But depth with tension is what makes these wines truly inspiring, thanks to the unique signature of their north-facing vineyards. Always rich, but with an electric mineral core.
2003 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Blanco Reserva$59.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. This traditional white Rioja is a blend Viura and Malvasia Blanco from their famous lime-stone rich Tondonia vineyard. The result is a wine with bright fruit and structure unlike any other Spanish white.
2009 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Gran Reserva Rosado$45.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. Their rosado is 60% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo, and 10% Viura, aged for four years in used American oak. Crushable when young, elegant with age!
1995 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Gran Reserva$135.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. This traditional Rioja is a blend of Tempranillo, Garnacha, Mazuelo, and Graciano from their famous lime-stone rich Tondonia vineyard. The result is a wine with bright fruit and structure with limitless aging potential.
Torres Olive Oil Chips$3.99
2008 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Gran Reserva Rosado$49.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. Their rosado is 60% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo, and 10% Viura, aged for four years in used American oak. Crushable when young, elegant with age!
Torres Mediterranean Salt Chips$3.99
2004 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Blanco Reserva$55.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. This traditional white Rioja is a blend Viura and Malvasia Blanco from their famous lime-stone rich Tondonia vineyard. The result is a wine with bright fruit and structure unlike any other Spanish white.
Blind Tasting Kit!$40.00
Thnks fr the Mmrs!
2016 Sucette Grenache Barossa Valley$50.00
Carla and Richard Rza Betts are just two super cool people who decided that 1) wine is delicious, 2) partying is fun, 3) these two things go together, and 4) we should make our own! They found a fantastic plot of land in the Barossa Valley, planted almost entirely to Grenache planted in the late 1800s! Because the vines grow in sandy soils, they produce especially elegant Grenache. Strawberries, mint leaves, orange peels, so good.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

1624 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

