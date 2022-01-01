Burritos in Marco Island
Marco Island restaurants that serve burritos
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
STONEWALLS
551 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.00
Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and blended cheese.
|Italian Burrito
|$11.00
Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella.
|Burrito
|$7.00
Margarita's
1069 N Collier Blvd,Ste 221, Marco Island
|Grande Burrito
|$15.95
Your choice of Barbacoa beef, chicken, pork, ground beef, carnitas, al pastor pork or sautéed vegetables layered in a flour tortilla with homemade pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheddar cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with sourcream.