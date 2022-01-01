Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Marco Island

Go
Marco Island restaurants
Toast

Marco Island restaurants that serve burritos

STONEWALLS image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

STONEWALLS

551 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$10.00
Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, black olives, and blended cheese.
Italian Burrito$11.00
Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella.
Burrito$7.00
More about STONEWALLS
Consumer pic

 

Margarita's

1069 N Collier Blvd,Ste 221, Marco Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grande Burrito$15.95
Your choice of Barbacoa beef, chicken, pork, ground beef, carnitas, al pastor pork or sautéed vegetables layered in a flour tortilla with homemade pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheddar cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with sourcream.
More about Margarita's

