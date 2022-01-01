Ceviche in Marco Island
Marco Island restaurants that serve ceviche
Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109, Marco Island
|Ceviche
|$20.00
Traditional citrus lime marinated yellowtail, baby shrimp and scallops, tuna, salmon, octopus, cucumber, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, onion and jalapenos. Served with crispy wontons
|Ceviche Roll
|$18.00
Shrimp Tempura and avocado, topped with yellowtail, green onions, “Mangos’ Way” Ceviche sauce and sesame seeds