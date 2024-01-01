Flan in Marco Island
Marco Island restaurants that serve flan
More about Fin Bistro - 657 South Collier Boulevard
Fin Bistro - 657 South Collier Boulevard
657 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island
|Key Lime Flan
|$14.00
Graham cracker tuile and Florida strawberries
More about Margarita's
Margarita's
1069 N Collier Blvd,Ste 221, Marco Island
|Flan
|$6.95
Our homemade vanilla bean flan, topped with chocolate toffee, garnished with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
|Kahlua Flan
|$8.95
Our homemade vanilla bean flan with a baileys and Kailua liquor, topped with chocolate toffee. garnished with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.