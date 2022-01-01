Go
Marco Polo

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD

LOS ANGELES, CA 90029

Popular Items

Cucumber Salad$14.00
avocado, mint, bottarga, green goddess
Casarecce$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
Linguine$21.00
oil poached whitefish, roasted garlic
Baby Kale$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots
Marco Polo Burger$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Cacio Pepe$22.00
poached mussels, black pepper, parmesan
Side Potatoes$5.00
Beyond Burger$18.00
our Marco Polo burger with a beyond meat patty
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES CA 90029

Tartine

Bakery and Cafe. Classic country loaves, morning buns, pastries, salads, sandwiches and more from San Francisco's acclaimed Tartine Bakery.

El Cochinito

At El Cochinitos we preserve the Cuban culture and cuisine that has been passed down to us. We consider our menu a time capsule and our restaurant an opportunity to engage with our community. We believe in embracing the diversity of our neighborhood and in being a part of its evolution.

The Black Cat

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY 4PM TO 11PM | THURSDAY 4PM TO 2AM | FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY 2PM TO 2AM | Food until 11pm. Full Take-out and delivery menu options available.

Bacari - Silverlake

Come in and enjoy!

