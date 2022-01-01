Go
Marco's 530

Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!

530 Foster Street

Popular Items

Asian Shrimp Dumplings$12.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shrimp, Cabbage, Scallions, Bamboo Shoots, Ginger and Garlic
Steak and Broccoli$14.00
Noodles w/ Tender Steak and Broccoli in a Sweet and Savory Sauce Topped w/ Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions
Ramen$13.00
Veggie or Bone Broth w/ Soy Egg, Nori, Bean Sprouts, Thinly Sliced Onion, Scallion and Your Choice of Protein
Build Your Own Pasta$13.00
Choose Pasta, Sauce, Protein and Veggies
Toasted 3 Cheese Ravioli$11.00
Housemade Ravioli, Lightly Breaded & Fried w/ Parmesan, Ricotta, and Romano Cheese
Spaghetti w/ Marinara & Meatballs$13.00
Our Housemade Spaghetti & Marinara w/ 2 Beef Meatballs
Sesame Garlic Noodles$13.00
Sauteed Shiitake Mushrooms and Carrots w/ Noodles tossed in a Sesame Garlic Oil w/ Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
Housemade Fettuccine & Alfredo Sauce
Asian Veggie Dumplings$11.00
Steamed or Fried w/ Shiitake Mushrooms, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger and Garlic
Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons Tossed in a Caesar Dressing
Location

530 Foster Street

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
