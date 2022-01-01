Go
Marco's Top Burgers

Enjoy fresh and tasty burgers and Brazilian food, from BR to USA. Here our motto is top quality, top service, top burgers.

3350 NW 22nd terrace #400B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

X-Shredded Chicken$13.99
Shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese, catupiry cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
House mayo$0.99
The original homemade mayo "Maionese caseira". Marco's secret recipe makes for a great sauce for dipping fries, adding to burgers and eating with rice and beans as well. This is the same mayo that goes on the burgers.
Guarana Antartica (354 ml Can)$2.29
Garlic Mayo$0.99
Homemade mayo with a garlic touch.
X-Tudo$12.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
Coca Cola (355ml)$1.99
X-Egg Bacon$11.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, fried egg, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Burger$9.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun.
X-Bacon$10.99
Angus meat burger, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
X-Cabuloso$14.99
Double Angus meat burger, double mozzarella cheese, ham, fried egg, bacon and our homemade mayo served on a toasted sesame bun
See full menu

Location

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
