At Marechiaro’s Italian Restaurant in El Cajon, California, you will always receive the quality and taste you have come to count on for over half a century. Many of our dishes are made from the recipes that Papa Villani brought with him from Italy in 1955.

Popular Items

ANTIPASTO
Small: 1-2 people; Medium: 4-6 people; Large: 8-10 people
LASAGNA$16.00
Served w/ Garlic Bread
HOUSE SPECIAL TORPEDO$12.00
Toasted Roll
LARGE
FAMILY FEAST$48.00
Served w/ Garlic Bread. Serves 4-6 people
CAESAR
Small: 1-2 people; Medium: 4-6 people; Large: 8-10 people
CHEESE BREAD$10.00
6 Pieces, Served w/ Sauce
GARLIC BREAD$6.00
1/2 & 1/2$18.00
14 INCH PIZZA
SMALL
Location

854 North Second Street

El Cajon CA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
