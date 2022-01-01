Marengo restaurants you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Niko's Pointers Saloon
106 S State St, Marengo
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with ranch
|Gyro Wrap
|$13.50
Sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onions and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries
Niko's Grill and Pub
7509 S Grant Hwy, Marengo
|Popular items
|Petite Filet
|$26.00
6oz Center Cut, Lean yet succulent and elegant
|Broasted Chicken
|$14.00
Juicy Half Chicken Cooked to Perfection
|Boom-Boom Shrimp
|$14.00
Butterflied,Battered and fried Shrimp tossed in our boom boom spicy sauce, atop a bed of blue cheese dressing. Sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles and green onions.
StoneBakers
113 E Prairie St, Marengo