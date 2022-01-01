Go
Marsello's image

Marsello's

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2 Market St.

Cape Fear, NC 28401

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2 Market St., Cape Fear NC 28401

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hell’s Kitchen-Wilmington

No reviews yet

Voted Best Downtown Sports Pub and Award Winning Wings

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Crust ILM

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Coglin's

No reviews yet

Wilmington’s ultimate 80s & 90s experience!

Marsello's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston