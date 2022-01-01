Margaret's Kitchen
Welcome to Margaret's Kitchen, where "fresh" isn't a gimmick and we take homemade, literally. We are a diner inspired joint serving local goods/products whenever possible.
1002 Laconia road
Location
1002 Laconia road
Sanbornton NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shooter's Tavern
Looking for a great spot for a family day, night out with friends, date night, birthday, or any special occasion? Shooters is the place for you ! We have the largest menu around, and offer 25 always changing draft beers for your liking ! Stop in today and check us out !!
Winni Grille
Come in and enjoy!!
The Community Table
LRCC's on-campus, student run restaurant is opening for public lunch service in Spring 2022. Reservations available soon on Open Table.
Wrap City
Come in and enjoy!