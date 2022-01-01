Margarita Tiki Hut
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield MA 01089
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lattitude Restaurant - West Springfield, MA
4.5 • 2,598
1338 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurant
Janna's Grill & Social Club - 751 Union Str
No Reviews
751 Union Str West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Springfield
Crepes Tea House - West Springfield
4.6 • 2,845
261 UNION ST West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurant
Lattitude Restaurant - West Springfield, MA
4.5 • 2,598
1338 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurant