Go
Toast

PICKUP ONLY

Pick up ONLY
Delivery bit.ly/margaritadelivery

591 New Brunswick Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Toast$5.63
3 French Toast. Add meat and eggs for additional charge.
Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$2.67
#11 Banana, Blueberries, Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk
Turkey$3.40
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Italiam Combo$4.48
Pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese. All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo..
Eggs Sandwich$2.48
Add any meat/cheese for an extra charge.
#5 Super Green Detox$4.69
Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Green apple and Pineapple
Egg Platter$4.69
Two eggs any style. Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
#3 Dragon Fruit / Pitaya$5.63
Pitaya, mango, pineapple, green apple and
coconut Water
Tuna$3.50
All subs with Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo.
See full menu

Location

591 New Brunswick Ave

Perth Amboy NJ

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Offering dine in, takeout, and delivery services. Come in or place an order to go to try our tasty pizza and delicious Italian specialties!

Bellini's II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Cesar

No reviews yet

Spanish Mexican and Latin American Restaurant

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

No reviews yet

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston