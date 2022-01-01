Go
Toast

Margarita's

Come in and enjoy!

93 Portsmouth Ave • $$

Avg 4 (586 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

93 Portsmouth Ave

Exeter NH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Steve's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohana Kitchen

No reviews yet

Your Aloha for the Day

Las Olas Taqueria

No reviews yet

LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED!
A healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten-free if you wish!

Street Exeter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston