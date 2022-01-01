Go
Toast

Margaritas

We create a fresher and healthier Mexican inspired cuisine. Serving you only the best produce and handcrafted margaritas. Feel the difference, and live healthier!
Mahalo,
Margaritas

808 Sheridan St Ste 111 • $$

Avg 4.1 (767 reviews)

Popular Items

Churros$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

808 Sheridan St Ste 111

Honolulu HI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawaii Pot Honolulu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Kurt's

No reviews yet

Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison

ili ili Cash & Carry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated, because beer and whiskey won’t drink themselves.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston