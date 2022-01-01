Margaritas
We create a fresher and healthier Mexican inspired cuisine. Serving you only the best produce and handcrafted margaritas. Feel the difference, and live healthier!
Mahalo,
Margaritas
808 Sheridan St Ste 111 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
808 Sheridan St Ste 111
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hawaii Pot Honolulu
Come in and enjoy!
Papa Kurt's
Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison
ili ili Cash & Carry
Come in and enjoy!
TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill
Locally owned and operated, because beer and whiskey won’t drink themselves.