Margaux’s Pizza and Wine

316 Main Street

Popular Items

Edythe's Meatballs$14.00
Three slow-cooked meatballs topped with mozzarella with shaved Parmesan, a dollop of marinara and fresh parsley.
The Mushroom$16.50
Wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, white truffle oil, topped with rocket salad, no tomato sauce
Margaux's House Salad$12.00
Italian mixed greens, artichoke hearts, pimientos, red onions, grated parmesan and red wine vinaigrette
The Super Tuscan$16.50
Prosciutto, Italian sausage, Pepperoni
The Sicilian$16.50
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, red onions
St. Louis-Style Cheese Pizza, Build-your-own$14.00
Cheese pizza, add your own toppings
Missy's Classic Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, our house blend cheese, cherry tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, red onion and pepperoncinis with a red wine vinaigrette;
add grilled chicken for $3
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic butter and house cheese melted on a French style baguette with a side of marinara sauce
Margaux's Southern Heat$16.50
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, house blend of cheeses, red onions, jalapenos, served with a side of ranch
Margherita$15.00
Pisanello tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil
Location

316 Main Street

Pineville NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
