Margherita Pizza - Kingsville
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
11771 Belair Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11771 Belair Rd
Kingsville MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BRIX IN THE STIX
Come and enjoy our newly remodeled bar. We offer fantastic food, a great atmosphere, and even better service.
Taco Love Grill
Real Mexican Cuisine!!
Earth, Wood & Fire
Come in and enjoy!!
Plaza Mexico of Fallston
Come in and enjoy!
we served authentic Mexican Food