Go
Toast

Margherita Pizza - Kingsville

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

11771 Belair Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Slice Spaghetti$4.55
Slice Cheese$2.65
French Fries$2.99
16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$13.49
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$12.49
Cheese Steak$10.49
Wings
Garlic Knots$0.85
Italian Cold Cut$11.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11771 Belair Rd

Kingsville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BRIX IN THE STIX

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy our newly remodeled bar. We offer fantastic food, a great atmosphere, and even better service.

Taco Love Grill

No reviews yet

Real Mexican Cuisine!!

Earth, Wood & Fire

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Plaza Mexico of Fallston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
we served authentic Mexican Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston