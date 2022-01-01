Go
  • Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails

Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails is a full-service restaurant coming to Andover, MN.

Join us for a local beer or craft cocktail and enjoy our menu featuring brick-oven pizzas, gourmet burgers, and a few of Grandma's favorites.

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105 • $$

Avg 4.8 (638 reviews)

Popular Items

Wild Rice Burger$15.00
Handcrafted Wild Rice Patty + Cheddar + Crispy Onions + Micro Greens + Tomato + Truffle Aioli
Sweet & Spicy$13.00
Mozzarella + Classic Red Sauce + Spicy Italian Sausage + Spiced Grilled Pineapple + Honey Glazed Jalapeños
Burrata Crostini$14.00
Fresh Burrata + Heirloom Tomatoes + Fiddlehead Farms Micro-basil + Honey Balsamic Reduction + Served on Grilled Crostini
Margie's Margherita$11.00
A Neapolitan Classic... Fresh Mozzarella + San Marzano Tomato Sauce + Basil
That's So Basic$9.00
But we don’t judge... Whole Milk Mozzarella + Classic Red Sauce
FRIDAY - Fish Fry (Serves 4)$40.00
*** FRIDAY ONLY *** Hand-Breaded Cod + French Fries + Slaw + Housemade Remoulade (Serves 4-6)
Can only be ordered for Friday pickup!
Build Your Own Cheeseburger$11.00
Margie's Exceptionale$13.00
American + Lettuce + Tomato + Grilled Onion + Secret Sauce
Jalapeno Jam Burger$15.00
Monterrey Jack + Bacon + Crispy Onions + Housemade Pepper Jelly + Tomatillo Cream
Thai Chipotle Pasta$20.00
Tomatillo + Onion + Peppers + Cream + Spinach Fettuccine + Garlic Crostini
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105

Andover MN

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

