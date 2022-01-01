Go
Italian

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301

Culver City, CA 90232

Popular Items

potatoes bravas$14.00
crispy fingerlings, smoked paprika aioli
bombolotti$25.00
focaccia pimento$18.00
rigatoni$30.00
scallop crudo$22.00
charred broccoli$20.00
garlic yogurt, black garlic vinaigrette, feta
seafood risotto$42.00
saffron, chorizo, manila clams, shrimp, scallops
wild arugula salad$18.00
hazelnut vinaigrette, apples, shaved manchego
chili marinated prawns$32.00
risotto chip, calabrian chili butter, scallion ash
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301, Culver City CA 90232

Nearby restaurants

Goodboybob Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzette

Pizzette , Stuffed Pizzette & Salads by Nancy Silverton.

Platform

Your favorite Platform restaurants all in one place. Pick-up at the Platform Drive-Through (3920 Landmark Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232, US). Turn onto Landmark Ave, drive 250 feet then turn left into the valet garage.

Chicas Tacos

Chicas Tacos is open for in-restaurant dining including pickup and delivery!
Our team has been vaccinated and confirmed covid-free and we keep to the highest health standards adding extra sanitizing of work stations, self-ordering kiosks while offering contactless curbside pick up, delivery and walk up to go.
Chicas pioneered the movement of utilizing fresh, sustainable, and never-frozen ingredients in a bold yet balanced menu inspired by the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Our Chicas family is ready to serve up our fresh takes on tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads with open arms and warm hearts.

