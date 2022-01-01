Go
Margot's

Wood-fired pizza and Italian cocktails

1243 Frenchmen Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LeBlanc$13.00
Supremo$15.00
Bambino Piccolo$13.00
House$11.00
Caesar$11.00
Cherry$11.00
Cavoletti$13.00
Inverno$13.00
Pepperoni$14.00
Margherita$13.00
Location

1243 Frenchmen Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
