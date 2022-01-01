Mari
At Mari [roll in Korean], Sung offers a tasting menu of street-food inspired Korean hand rolls, complemented by an extensive wine list and a selection of Korean spirits like soju and makgeolli.
679 9th Avenue
Location
679 9th Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Little Pie Company
Dessert made from scratch, using only fresh, honest, pure ingredients mixed together by hand—never any artificial preservatives. Simply good & ready to eat
The Harrow New York
Come on in and enjoy!
Esco Cafe
Come in and enjoy!