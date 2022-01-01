Go
Mari Luna Mexican Grill

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

102 Reistertown Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (830 reviews)

Popular Items

TACOS
QUESADILLAS$9.00
Chips & Salsa$4.00
CHIMICHANGA
EMPANADAS$10.00
BURRITOS
FAJITAS AL CARBON
TACO SALAD$9.00
NACHOS$9.00
PUPUSAS$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

102 Reistertown Rd

Pikesville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
