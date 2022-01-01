Go
Maria Empanada - Riverview

Artisan-made Argentinian empanadas. Zagat-ranked as "One of the 12 Hottest Bakeries in America."

1700 Platte Street #160

Popular Items

Chimichurri$0.49
Traditional Argentinian sauce, Italian parsley, red bell peppers, garlic.
Argentina - Specialty$4.69
Steak, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, green olives.
Breakfast Chorizo$3.99
Locally-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.
Green Onion Sour Cream$0.49
Mild sour cream, mayo, green onions, cayenne sauce.
Half Dozen Empanadas$22.29
Half dozen empanadas of your choice.
Dozen Empanadas$42.39
A dozen empanadas of your choice.
Spinach$3.99
Spinach, Parmesan cheese, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, delicate béchamel cream sauce.
Beef Classico$3.99
Ground Angus beef, red bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, green olives.
Caprese$3.99
Roasted tomatoes, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, fresh Italian basil.
Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty$5.09
Braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.
See full menu

Location

Denver CO

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
