Go
Banner picView gallery

Maria Restaurant - 11 Huguenot St,

Open today 11:30 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11 Huguenot St,

New Rochelle, NY 10801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am

Location

11 Huguenot St,, New Rochelle NY 10801

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2 Pelham Rd New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Roc N Ramen - New Roc City
orange star4.3 • 2,031
19 Anderson St. New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Krave To Go
orange starNo Reviews
530 Main Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Krave - 8 S Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
8 S Division Street New Rochelle, NY 10805
View restaurantnext
Pappous + Yia Yia's Kouzina - 6 Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
6 Division Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion - 13 Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 Division Street New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Rochelle

Roc N Ramen - New Roc City
orange star4.3 • 2,031
19 Anderson St. New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
AJ's Burgers - Food, Passion & Love
orange star4.6 • 1,499
542 North Avenue New Rochelle, NY 10801
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - New Rochelle
orange star5.0 • 62
77 Quaker Ridge Road #3 New Rochelle, NY 10804
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near New Rochelle

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Maria Restaurant - 11 Huguenot St,

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston