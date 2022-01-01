Go
Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater

Authentic Mexican Food In A Fun, Friendly Environment.

1717 East White Barn Dr.

Popular Items

Pollo Con Queso$9.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Served with tortillas.
Mexican Rice$1.99
Cheese Dip
White Cheese sauce
Salsa
Chimichanga$9.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.
Tortillas$0.99
Enchilada
Quesadilla Fajita$10.99
Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Guacamole Dip
Creamy guacamole made fresh
Sopapilla$1.49
Location

Stillwater OK

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
