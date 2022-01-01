Go
Maria's Mexican Restaurant

Maria’s is a locally owned family restaurant bringing you the rich authentic flavors of Jalisco, Mexico.
We are excited to share our famous family recipes with our community and patrons from all over the world.
We are proud to be an inclusive restaurant offering a variety of signature plant-based dishes for our vegetarian and vegan patrons.

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1 • $

Avg 4.4 (131 reviews)

Popular Items

Cece's Burrito$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of Protein; Vegan Ground Beef or Papas & Soy Chorizo
Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Fresh Guacamole, and Vegan Cheese
Chef's Tip*
Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or Salsa Verde
Super Nachos Veganos$15.00
Home-made Tortilla Chips, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Ground Beef, Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo & Guacamole, Vegan Sour Cream and Jalapeños
2oz. Maria's Spicy Salsa$0.75
Oscar's Famous Tacos$15.00
Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our Secret Chipotle Dressing
La Verde$15.00
Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Our famous creamy Green Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Queso Fresco. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
El Burrito$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla, Your choice of Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie - Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and our Three Cheese Blend
Chef's Tip*
Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or our Creamy Salsa Verde
Los Nachos$12.00
Home-made Tortilla Chips, 3 Cheese Blend, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeños
Add Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas Chicken
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Tacos de la Calle$3.50
Agua Fresca$5.00
Home-Made Horchata or Jamaica
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1

South Lake Tahoe CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
