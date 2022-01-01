Go
Maria's Ristorante on Summit

Maria's Ristorante On Summit is currently located at 8100 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128.
PIZZA

8100 Ridge ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

20 oz Bottle$2.75
Build your own pasta dish$12.95
Penne Vodka (Prosciutto)$16.95
Bruschetta$7.00
Toasted and brushed with pesto, topped with marinated tomatoes
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.95
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
Plain$11.95
French Fries$4.95
Garlic Knots$5.00
Homemade Meatballs$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8100 Ridge ave

philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
