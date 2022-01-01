Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Maria's Ristorante On Summit is currently located at 8100 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128.
Order your favorite pizza, pasta, chicken, dessert and more, all with the click of a button.
PIZZA
8100 Ridge ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8100 Ridge ave
philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Mimi's Cafe & Market
Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Dine-In, Outdoor Garden seating and Take Out.
Tavern On The Hill
FOR THE BEST DARN COOKIN' AROUND,
THE TAVERN FEATURES ITS SPECIAL "MEANWHILE" MENU FOR PICK-UP AND DELIVERY, DURING THESE "CHALLENGING TIMES"
Lucky's Last Chance
Artistic Burgers * Craft Beer * Serious Hot Dogs